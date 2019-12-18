Jake Hoot On Winning 'The Voice' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:36s - Published Jake Hoot On Winning 'The Voice' Backstage after "The Voice" finale, season 17 winner Jake Hoot and his coach Kelly Clarkson reflect on the singer's victory. 0

Tweets about this Sherbear RT @LittleMzMercy: Jake Hoot winning the voice what a joke America. Y’all are some clowns #VoiceFinale #TheVoice 😬🤡 https://t.co/dtTdEsOT… 3 minutes ago Sherbear RT @rickyshelton: ‼️HOOT‼️HOOT‼️HOOT‼️ CONGRATULATIONS Jake Hoot on Winning The Voice! Our entire community has rallied around you in this… 3 minutes ago Veronica May Congratulations to Jake Hoot for WINNING - The Voice YAY!! 👏👍😄❤️ I was wanting you to WIN IT. Great!!! 🎤👏👍 2 hours ago WatsupAmericas #Canada: Jake Hoot On Winning ‘The Voice’ https://t.co/ykgDWIqwbk 3 hours ago [email protected] I watched this season of the Voice. I enjoyed this season.The 4 finalist were all deserving I can't believe it but… https://t.co/UvFU2Ke2if 3 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/9O76mtfZEw Jake Hoot has nothing but love for Kelly Clarkson! Hoot, 31, took home the trophy after wi… https://t.co/bISOZZkvK7 4 hours ago Jacob C. Ottinger RT @BillHagertyTN: Congratulations to Cookeville’s own @jakehootmusic for winning @NBCTheVoice last night! https://t.co/RhBo1yhsvR 4 hours ago abby. When American Idol was still huge I remember reading this article about how America loves white guys with guitars a… https://t.co/YylinXsIxB 9 hours ago