Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to avoid extra-time in their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey and hailed the impact of his substitutes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

buenteIIo

Carlos Buentello RT @JamesPearceLFC: Klopp: "I was actually afraid of the extra-time so I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal." 19 seconds ago

JohnShimmin

john shimmin 'I was afraid of extra-time': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp relieved at Roberto Firmino's late ... https://t.co/SX1NjaEMIm via @MailSport 5 minutes ago

tonocavazos

Toño Cavazos ☘️ RT @NBCSportsSoccer: #LFC boss Klopp was "afraid of extra time" before Firmino saved the #PL giants blushes versus Liga MX side @Rayados ht… 18 minutes ago

kop_that

Kop That LFC Sky Sports: Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time https://t.co/QFs9bEaC8h #LFC 31 minutes ago

NBCSportsSoccer

NBC Sports Soccer #LFC boss Klopp was "afraid of extra time" before Firmino saved the #PL giants blushes versus Liga MX side @Rayados… https://t.co/LLtv48Brue 34 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time https://t.co/Fvuh0xt2WR https://t.co/eSewmsakMi 41 minutes ago

FWPLiverpool

FWP Liverpool NEWS: Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/NojNNdXCRl 42 minutes ago

LKhishir

Lubega Khobaib Khishir RT @thisisanfield: Klopp: I was afraid of extra time, to be honest, so I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal! It was a super,… 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.