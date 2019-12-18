Global  

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Rep.

Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.
Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

"When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," congressman Barry Loudermilk said on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," the lawmaker added.

Loudermilk, a conservative Republican first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, made his remarks during a multi-hour debate in the Democratic-controlled House ahead of the historic vote.



