Henderson: Our patience paid off 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published Henderson: Our patience paid off Jordan Henderson was pleased Liverpool's patience paid off against Monterrey and gave his thoughts on playing at centre-park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this #blacklove RT @AnfieldWatch: ๐Ÿ“บ VIDEO: Jordan Henderson was pleased Liverpool's patience paid off against Monterrey and gave his thoughts on playing atโ€ฆ 56 minutes ago Anfield Watch ๐Ÿ“บ VIDEO: Jordan Henderson was pleased Liverpool's patience paid off against Monterrey and gave his thoughts on playโ€ฆ https://t.co/UsXnOrgEUn 1 hour ago