Henderson: Our patience paid off 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published Henderson: Our patience paid off Jordan Henderson was pleased Liverpool's patience paid off against Monterrey and gave his thoughts on playing at centre-park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this #blacklove RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 VIDEO: Jordan Henderson was pleased Liverpool's patience paid off against Monterrey and gave his thoughts on playing at… 56 minutes ago Anfield Watch 📺 VIDEO: Jordan Henderson was pleased Liverpool's patience paid off against Monterrey and gave his thoughts on play… https://t.co/UsXnOrgEUn 1 hour ago