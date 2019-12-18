Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

Rep.

Justin Amash, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Independent earlier this year, spoke in favor of impeaching President Trump in the House of Representatives Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

With billowing partisan differences on full display, the Democratic-led House of Representatives launched a planned six hours of debate on the two articles of impeachment arising from the president’s actions toward Ukraine.

Trump would become the third U.S. president ever to be impeached.

That would set the stage for a trial in the Republican-led Senate next month, with House members acting as prosecutors and senators as jurors.

A conviction would result in his removal from office, but the Senate’s top Republican has said there is “no chance” of that happening.

Amash said he came to the House floor Wednesday "as an American," adding that Trump, "used his high office to solicit the aid of a foreign power not for the benefit of the United States of America, but instead for his personal and political gain."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

suzy_herrin

Suzy Herrin RT @Acosta: Rep. Justin Amash, I-Michigan and former Republican, on House floor on his support for articles of impeachment: "It is our duty… 7 seconds ago

yvonne_erdmann

yvonne RT @JujuJudge: Former Republican: It's our duty to impeach Trump Former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) justified his support for the… 10 seconds ago

guernsey_robert

Robert Guernsey RT @HouseJudiciary: Former Republican, current Independent Rep. Justin Amash: "President Donald J. Trump has abused and violated the public… 33 seconds ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Rep. Justin Amash, former Republican, backs impeachment: Trump has ‘abused and violated the public trust’ https://t.co/4ePOybqfxV 53 seconds ago

Texastarz

Texastarz RT @chuckwoolery: Disgraced Former Republican Justin Amash Plots with AOC on Day of Impeachment Vote https://t.co/PoUBZmWHAt https://t.co/1… 2 minutes ago

mariafeagin

Mia @C_doc_911 Other than former republican Justin Amash? None 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.