Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

With billowing partisan differences on full display, the Democratic-led House of Representatives launched a planned six hours of debate on the two articles of impeachment arising from the president’s actions toward Ukraine.

Trump would become the third U.S. president ever to be impeached.

That would set the stage for a trial in the Republican-led Senate next month, with House members acting as prosecutors and senators as jurors.

A conviction would result in his removal from office, but the Senate’s top Republican has said there is “no chance” of that happening.

Amash said he came to the House floor Wednesday "as an American," adding that Trump, "used his high office to solicit the aid of a foreign power not for the benefit of the United States of America, but instead for his personal and political gain."