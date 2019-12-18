Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach

John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach

Rep.

John Lewis delivers impassioned remarks about the impeachment vote, saying, “we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandchair

sandchair RT @kylegriffin1: Rep. John Lewis: "When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation ... to do som… 14 seconds ago

Asian1der

Down with the Cheeto “DC” & #flh RT @ABCPolitics: Dem. Rep. John Lewis speaks on impeachment: "When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a mora… 30 seconds ago

Terypat

PatD RT @ABC: Dem. Rep. John Lewis speaks on impeachment: "When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obliga… 43 seconds ago

ArtisticEye1

Artistic Eye RT @HuffPostPol: Rep. John Lewis delivered a passionate speech detailing his and the country's civil rights history ahead of the House's vo… 51 seconds ago

inhimimage123

Inhimimage123 RT @washingtonpost: Rep. John Lewis: "When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say some… 54 seconds ago

lulubelles90210

Nono RT @cbctom: Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who marched with MLK, speaking now. Says 'this is a sad day, not a day of joy.' Emotional now, "We… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.