Rise of the Guardians movie clip - A New Guardian 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 04:43s - Published Rise of the Guardians movie clip - A New Guardian Rise of the Guardians movie clip - A New Guardian Jack Frost (Chris Pine) discovers he has been chosen to join the "Guardians", a team made of Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher). 0

