Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's im

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's im

Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's im

Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's impeachment
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's im

Little bit dehydrated and a couple bumps and bruises they're in good shape."

Chief keith powers, jacksonville fire and rescue: "the good thing is, that family, is fixin' to have a wonderful christmas.

They just got the best christmas present they'll ever get in their entire life."

I'm reid binion reporting.

Some in the wabash valley are letting their voices be heard.

Almost a dozen people stood outside the vigo county courthouse today in support of the impeachment of president trump.

More than 60 people were set to be there..

Before the weather cancelled the event..

But these people still showed up.

Some from illinois and others from the southern part of the wabash valley.

They say weather wasn't going to stop them from sharing their opinion.

"i demand a better government.

That's what i am out here for."/// " i don't believe any of our government officials are above the law in that sense




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTHITV

WTHI News10 Around a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse today showing their support for President Trump's… https://t.co/pW5gv9w5xC 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.