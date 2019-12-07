JJ Abrams: There's no way to have the film without Carrie Fisher

The creators and cast of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker walk the blue carpet in Leicester Square in London, ahead of the movie's release on December 19.

Director JJ Abrams said he felt it necessary to keep the spirit of Princess Leia alive in spite of the death of actress Carrie Fisher, by using previously filmed scenes worked into the story.