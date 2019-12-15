Global  

Kim Kardashian Had to Photoshop North West Into Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Had to Photoshop North West Into Christmas Card.

Kim Kardashian revealed the information about her oldest daughter in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

It's the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room.

Kim Kardashian, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

(North) was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot.

Kim Kardashian, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

North West told her mother the following day that she wanted to be on the Christmas card after all.

Thank God the photographer was still in town.

Kim Kardashian, on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The Christmas card photo features Kim, Kanye and their four children sitting on the steps inside their home.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family usually gets together for a Christmas shoot.

(They) decided to each do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families.

Source, via 'E! News'.

News'.

It's not that the family couldn't agree on a theme.

They all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card.

Source, via 'E! News'

News'
