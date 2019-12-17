Global  

Greta Gerwig Talks Timothee Chalamet's Hair

Director Greta Gerwig says filming outdoors with Timothee Chalamet's hair didn't affect the film's continuity because she borrows techniques from the French New Wave cinema where continuity is not of the utmost importance.
