Accused of spouting 'Russian propaganda', Rep. Gohmert shouts at Nadler

With partisan differences on full display and Republicans stoutly defending Trump, the Democratic-led House of Representatives held a debate on the two articles of impeachment arising from the president's actions toward Ukraine.

During the debate, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler accused Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of spouting "Russian propaganda on the floor of the House" after Gohmert said the impeachment inquiry was impeding an investigation of alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

An angry and shouting Gohmert came back to the podium, only to be gaveled into silence by the presiding Democrat, Representative Diana DeGette.