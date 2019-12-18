Global  

Supporters of impeachment gather in Eugene ahead of House vote

It was part of nationwide "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies held on the eve of a House vote on whether or not to impeach the president.
The u-s house of reprsentatives votes for only the third time in american history to impeach the president.

We do have local reaction to what will be a historic day for the country.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live at the federal building in downtown eugene where a pro- impeachment rally is set to begin in less than 30 minutes....connor.

Matt and renee-- the plaze is filling up with people who want to see president trump impeached and removed from office.

'nobody above the law' rally is similar to hundreds of rallies happening across the country in favor of impeaching the president.

All day the house rules comittee has been setting terms for the floor vote on impeachment tomorrow.

President trump sent a six page letter to house speaker nancy pelosi saying he will protest the vote and that what the democrats are doing a coup.

Regardless tomorrow will be a historic day for this country.

I will have more about this rally locally tongiht on kezi nine news at six.

Live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine news.




