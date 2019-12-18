Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power

U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power

Supporters of Maudro are targeting opposition leaders, months after rival Juan Guaidó declared himself as Venezuela's rightful leader.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Venezuela’s Maduro Claims Control of Legislature, Consolidating Grip on Power

The National Assembly was the last political institution still in the opposition’s hands, and by...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RhinaD

Dr. Rhinaixa Duque-Thüs RT @WellingMichael: #Venezuela Socialist tyrant Nicolás Maduro launched a takeover of the country's legislature today by blocking oppositio… 15 seconds ago

apimentel_m

Angelap RT @marcorubio: And here comes #Putin disinformation efforts clumsily trying to help #Maduro in #Venezuela #MaduroRegime stormed National… 17 seconds ago

specklight

J O'Hara RT @michaelcdeibert: #Spain's ruling socialist party condemns #Venezuela's #Maduro, says obstruction of opposition deputies must cease & el… 27 seconds ago

specklight

J O'Hara [email protected]/michaelcdeibert: #Spain's ruling socialist party condemns #Venezuela's #Maduro, says obstruction of opposition… https://t.co/vVqJ6Byh4b 52 seconds ago

oklahomagirl33

oklahomagirl33 RT @julieturkewitz: New from Caracas: Lawmakers aligned with Venezuela’s repressive leader, Nicolás Maduro, have launched an attempt to con… 1 minute ago

PaulMick

Paul Mick RT @ThomasVLinge: What we're witnessing is basically a coup within the National Assembly by #Maduro's #PSUV party, supported by dissidents… 2 minutes ago

AmbMcFarland

Stephen McFarland RT @marybsheridan: This is a big deal, and further complicates the situation of the #venezuela opposition. By @rachellekrygier and @Anthony… 2 minutes ago

Alejo_Manrique

Alejandro Manrique RT @philgunson: #Venezuela opposition says Guaidó will continue as president of parliament despite ‘coup’ against him by govt MPs. But the… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.