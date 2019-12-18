|
U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power
Supporters of Maudro are targeting opposition leaders, months after rival Juan Guaidó declared himself as Venezuela's rightful leader.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The National Assembly was the last political institution still in the opposition’s hands, and by...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this