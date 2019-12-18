Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor

The "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper will take home the Salute to Industry Icons award for 2020.

His musical career will be recognized at the Pre-Grammy Gala.

It's personally so gratifying that Sean "Puffy" Combs is this year's icon.

He fully deserves this wonderful recognition.

I couldn't be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague, Clive Davis, via statement.

To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, via statement.

Past recipients of the award include Jay-Z, Irving Azoff and Berry Gordy.

The honor comes just a few days after Combs celebrated his 50th birthday.

The Grammy Awards will be held January 26 at the L.A.

Staples Center