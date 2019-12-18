Elizabeth Warren Endorsed by Hundreds of Obama Alumni

Elizabeth Warren Endorsed by Hundreds of Obama Alumni .

A group of veteran workers from Barack Obama’s campaigns and administration recently came together to endorse Elizabeth Warren.

.

With signatures gathered in just under a week’s time, over 200 people have signed on in support of Warren so far.

.

Names included on the list of endorsers are Robert Ford, Sean Carroll, Joe Rospars and Emily Parcell.

.

The signature-gathering effort was led by former senior Obama aides Sara El-Amine and Jon Carson.

.

When asked by CNN about their endorsement, El-Amine praised Warren for her “zest” and “grit,” comparing her to Obama.

It's the people with the boldest vision and the most unlikely candidacies early on who can really shift the field … Sen.

Warren really has the zest and the grit and the gumption and the audacity that we loved that President Obama really embodied, Sara El-Amine, to CNN.

When asked why they chose Warren over Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden, the pair declined to comment.

.

Instead, they pointed out that Warren herself is an Obama alum, as she spearheaded the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010