Elizabeth Warren Endorsed by Hundreds of Obama Alumni
Elizabeth Warren Endorsed
by Hundreds of Obama Alumni .
A group of veteran workers from
Barack Obama’s campaigns and
administration recently came together
to endorse Elizabeth Warren.
.
With signatures gathered in just under
a week’s time, over 200 people have
signed on in support of Warren so far.
.
Names included on the list of
endorsers are Robert Ford, Sean Carroll,
Joe Rospars and Emily Parcell.
.
The signature-gathering effort was led by former
senior Obama aides Sara El-Amine and Jon Carson.
.
When asked by CNN about their endorsement, El-Amine praised
Warren for her “zest” and “grit,” comparing her to Obama.
It's the people with the boldest vision and
the most unlikely candidacies early on who
can really shift the field … Sen.
Warren really
has the zest and the grit and the gumption
and the audacity that we loved that
President Obama really embodied, Sara El-Amine, to CNN.
When asked why they chose Warren
over Obama’s former vice president,
Joe Biden, the pair declined to comment.
.
Instead, they pointed out that Warren herself is an
Obama alum, as she spearheaded the creation of the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010