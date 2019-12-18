Boxes full of coats donated to Hilltop Elementary

KIDS IN OUR AREA ARE WARM THISWINTER.

THE ANNE ARUNDELCOUNTY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS' MOTORCYCLE CLUBDELIVERED BOXES FULL OF COATSTO HILLTOP ELEMENTARY.

"We'vebeen very fortunate.

Thecontributions from ourmembership, and from thecommunity.

We should be ableto outfit around 50 kids withwarm winter coats." SANTA WASALSO THERE TO DELIVER TCOATS.

THIS IS PART OF THEGROUPS' COATS FOR KIDSCAMPAI