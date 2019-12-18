Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boxes full of coats donated to Hilltop Elementary

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Boxes full of coats donated to Hilltop ElementaryBoxes full of coats donated to Hilltop Elementary
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Boxes full of coats donated to Hilltop Elementary

KIDS IN OUR AREA ARE WARM THISWINTER.

THE ANNE ARUNDELCOUNTY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS' MOTORCYCLE CLUBDELIVERED BOXES FULL OF COATSTO HILLTOP ELEMENTARY.

"We'vebeen very fortunate.

Thecontributions from ourmembership, and from thecommunity.

We should be ableto outfit around 50 kids withwarm winter coats." SANTA WASALSO THERE TO DELIVER TCOATS.

THIS IS PART OF THEGROUPS' COATS FOR KIDSCAMPAI




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Firefighters made sure young kids in our area are warm this winter. https://t.co/6yHDp6Vsxr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.