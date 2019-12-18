Global  

House holds debate ahead of impeachment vote

House holds debate ahead of impeachment vote

House holds debate ahead of impeachment vote

Both Republicans and Democrats are debating two articles of impeachment.

WPTV&apos;s Michael Williams spoke to two high-profile members of Congress from our area,
House impeachment vote, college football early signing period: 5 things to know Wednesday

The nation braces for historic House impeachment vote, College Football's Early Signing Period...
USATODAY.com - Published

As House Nears Impeachment Vote, Trump Declares Disbelief

As House Nears Impeachment Vote, Trump Declares DisbeliefWASHINGTON—President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NPRNews24Seattle Times



kagusa34953

Keep America Great! ⭐⭐⭐ RT @JudiMichels: HOUSE HOLDS DEBATE AHEAD OF HISTORIC #IMPEACHMENTHOAX 🤦‍♀️ 37 seconds ago

JudiMichels

🇺🇸 ♥️ Judi ♥️ 🇺🇸 HOUSE HOLDS DEBATE AHEAD OF HISTORIC #IMPEACHMENTHOAX 🤦‍♀️ 2 minutes ago

CReyes005

Carolyn Reyes House of Representatives holds debate ahead of impeachment vote. 6 hours ago

mattksanders

Matt Sanders RT @ABC17News: You can watch the debate LIVE in the link below at 8 a.m. https://t.co/0492B7k1Hb 8 hours ago

ABC17News

ABC 17 News You can watch the debate LIVE in the link below at 8 a.m. https://t.co/0492B7k1Hb 10 hours ago

___WWG1WGA___

Q Is the News Now, All for a Larp? Trump impeachment: U.S. House committee holds debate ahead of setting terms for vote | HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/UJImmWTCF3 #globalnews 20 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Trump impeachment: U.S. House committee holds #debate ahead of setting terms for vote | HIGHLIGHTS #NewsVideo… https://t.co/4HUq3KvTFy 21 hours ago

___WWG1WGA___

Q Is the News Now, All for a Larp? Trump impeachment: U.S. House committee holds debate ahead of setting terms for vote | HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/PnkpJhjovO 23 hours ago


Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide [Video]Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

On the eve of the House of Representative’s historic vote on impeachment, protestors across the nation are gathering at rallies supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump..

Credit: WISCPublished

Supporters of impeachment gather in Eugene ahead of House vote [Video]Supporters of impeachment gather in Eugene ahead of House vote

It was part of nationwide "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies held on the eve of a House vote on whether or not to impeach the president.

Credit: KEZIPublished

