Group raising money to keep Liberty Ship in Baltimore

DOCKEDHERE IN CANTON IS A FLOATINGMUSEUM, CLASSROOM, AND TRIBUTETO WORLD WAR II VETERANS.

THESS JOHN W BROWN.

BUT BALTIMOREIS AT RISK OF LOSING THEHISTORIC SHIP.

WMAR 2 NEWSABBY ISAACS EXPLAINS.SINCE FINDING OUT THIER LEASEIS UP AT THE END OF THE YEATHEY'VE BEEN TRYING TO FIGUREOUT WHAT TO DO.

AND WHILENOTHING IS SET IN STONE, THEYHAD SOME POSITIVE NEWS TSHARE WITH ME TODAY.13:1━ 24 ALAINA we refer toourselves as baltimore's bestkept secret.

We'd rather notbe a secret at all DOCKED OFFTHE PATAPSCO RIVER, SITSFLOATING MUSEUM.

16:4━ 46ALAINA this is our chart roomwhere we navigate from.LIBERTY SHIPS LIKE THE SS JOHNW.

BROWN CARRIED CARGO ANDTROOPS DURING WORLD WAR II6:2━ 37 ALAINA there were2,710 built.

They wereeverywhere, they were in everyconvoy.

They were a crucialpart in our country beingsuccessful adn winning worldwar 2 CAPTAIN ALAINA BASCIANOSAYS THIS IS ONE OF ONLY TWOLIBERTY SHIPS STILL OPERATINGIN THE WORLD AND IT'SSTATIONED IN BALTIMORE.

ATLEAST FOR NOW.

AT THE END OFTHE YEAR, THEIR LEASE INCANTON RUNS OUT.

THEY HAVEWORKED OUT A DEAL TO KEEPTHEIR SPOT UNTIL MARCH, BUT ITMEANS PAYING A DAILY FEE SOTHE 100 PERCENT VOLUNTEER RUNORGANIZATION IS HOPING TORAISE ENOUGH MONEY TO KEEP TH440 FOOT SHIP IN CHARM CITY.2:2━ 35 ALAINA it was bornhere, it was built here, itwas outfitted here as well andit was brough tback here fohte reason.

BROUGHT BACK IN1991, IN LARGE PART BECAUSE OFDEDICATED VOLUNTEER BRIANHOPE.

20:1━ 16 BRIAN HOPE,FOUNDER OF PROJECT LIBERTYSHIP, VOLUNTEER there wasquite a bit of interest inbaltimore of having hte shiphere.

THE MISSION EVER SINCEHAS BEEN TO KEEP IT FULLYOPERATIONAL..

20:4━ 59 BRAINthat's the best way todemonstrate to the public andto historians the importanceof liberty ships to themaritime industry and wwii NOTONLY HAVE THEY SUCEEDED, BUTIT NOW SERVES AS A MEETINGPLACE, EVENT VENUE, ANDEDUCATIONAL SPACE.

5:2━28ALAINA local high schoolstudents can come on board andget a basic education in theengineering aspects of thesteam plant board WHILE THEYARE STILL NEGOTIATING SHORTTERM AND LONG TERM PLANS, THEYHOPE WITH COMMUNITY SUPPORTTHEY ARE ABLE TO CONTINUE THEWORK THEY ARE SO PASSIONATEABOUT.THEY ARE GOING TO RAMP UFUNDRAISING EFFORTS SOON SOTHAT THEY CAN AFFORD TO STAYIN BALTIMORE.

AND THEY'RESTILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC THREEMORE DAYS THIS YEAR BEFORETAKING THE SHIP DOWN THE COASTFOR AN INSPECTION.

