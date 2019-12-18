Global  

Ole looking forward to 'exciting' draw

Ole looking forward to 'exciting' draw

Ole looking forward to 'exciting' draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his excitement at the prospect of playing Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
