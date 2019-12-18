Global  

JJ Abrams "just wants to sleep" after last film!

JJ Abrams 'just wants to sleep' after last film!

JJ Abrams "just wants to sleep" after last film!

Everyone is talking about the brand new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

After over 40 years, it's the last in the saga and JJ Abrams can't wait to sleep Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
