Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barcelona vs Madrid ends 0:0 for first time in 17 years amid clashes

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Barcelona vs Madrid ends 0:0 for first time in 17 years amid clashes

Barcelona vs Madrid ends 0:0 for first time in 17 years amid clashes

First draw in 17 years.

#ElClasico ends in 0:0 between Barcelona and Real Madrid amid political clashes.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Barcelona vs Madrid ends 0:0 for first time in 17 years amid clashes: https://t.co/ztuoGQH28g #barcelonarealmadrid #FCBarcelona 3 seconds ago

motorszx

Yaseer-Arfath🤴🇳🇬 RT @SuperSportTV: #ElClasico - RESULT: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid It ends goalless for the first time in 17 years, as it stays unchanged a… 5 minutes ago

worldnews911

World News Barcelona vs. Real Madrid score: El Clasico ends in scoreless draw for first time in 17 years – … https://t.co/sMtzbt8JKe 12 minutes ago

OfficialSfreak

Sports Freak Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid It ends goalless for the first time in 17 years, as it stays unchanged at the summit of… https://t.co/ZUsgpqriJN 28 minutes ago

Felix63495384

Mysportblaze. com Barcelona 0 vs Real Madrid 0 : E Clasico Ends Goalless draw first time in 17 years https://t.co/XELwi72BnI https://t.co/9Q4it5aQiQ 51 minutes ago

Barcelona_SM

Sports Mole Barca European roundup: El Clasico ends goalless for first time in 17 years https://t.co/oks8lVp4Ak #FCBlive #ViscaBarca 52 minutes ago

1stnewsng

1stnewsng Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: El Clasico ends goalless for first time in 17 years https://t.co/WH4I9kvt8b https://t.co/cCK54r6WOo 1 hour ago

roundclocksport

⚽️Sports News & Bets Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: El Clasico ends goalless for first time in 17 years amid clashes outside Camp Nou https://t.co/RXGksvHnVJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.