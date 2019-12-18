Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence in Battle Creek for rally

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence in Battle Creek for rally

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence in Battle Creek for rally

Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump are in Battle Creek for a Merry Christmas Rally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence Decries Impeachment at Trump Rally Ahead of Vote: It’s a ‘Disgrace’

President *Donald Trump* is holding a campaign rally tonight opposite the big impeachment vote, and...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan takes center stage as President Trump comes to Battle Creek ahead of an historic impeachment vote [Video]Michigan takes center stage as President Trump comes to Battle Creek ahead of an historic impeachment vote

The ramp up to the historic impeachment vote is still underway at the US Capital.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published

Rallies expected across metro Detroit as President Trump, VP Mike Pence visit Michigan [Video]Rallies expected across metro Detroit as President Trump, VP Mike Pence visit Michigan

Rallies expected across metro Detroit as President Trump, VP Mike Pence visit Michigan

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.