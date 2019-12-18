Global  

Trump Admin Proposes New Rule To Further Limit Asylum Seekers

Trump Admin Proposes New Rule To Further Limit Asylum Seekers

Trump Admin Proposes New Rule To Further Limit Asylum Seekers

If it's finalized, the new rule would further limit immigrants’ eligibility for asylum if they have been convicted of certain crimes.
