Dixie Bee students stop by a nursing home to spread holiday cheer

Dixie Bee students stop by a nursing home to spread holiday cheer
Dixie Bee students stop by a nursing home to spread holiday cheer

"deck the halls with boughs of holly.

Fa la la la la."

Students at dixie bee elementary school in terre haute spread some holiday cheer today.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students visited springhill nursing home.

They gifted the residents with some sounds of music by singing a few christmas carols.

They also handed out handmade christmas cards.

This is the second year students have




