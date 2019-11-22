Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Health Secretary pushes plan for drug imports to lower prescription costs

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Health Secretary pushes plan for drug imports to lower prescription costs

Health Secretary pushes plan for drug imports to lower prescription costs

The Trump administration is moving ahead with plans to allow the import of cheaper drugs from Canada and beyond.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration advances prescription drug import plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration, eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, on...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Announcement on reducing Colorado prescription drug costs [Video]Announcement on reducing Colorado prescription drug costs

The lieutenant governor and head of the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing announced their plan to reduce prescription drug costs in the state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 21:24Published

A Custom-Made Drug Treating Chronic Health Issues [Video]A Custom-Made Drug Treating Chronic Health Issues

Low dose Naltrexone is a custom made (AKA compounded) drug with so many promises to patients with chronic health conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s, IBS, Cancer and even depression, with..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.