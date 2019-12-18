Court Says Obamacare 'Individual Mandate' Is Unconstitutional 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published A court made a ruling on Obamacare. A court made a ruling on Obamacare. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this reuben savage Appeals court says Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and sends law back to lower court https://t.co/M5WewGBMZ2 17 minutes ago Jersey Deplorable RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Appeals court says Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and sends law back to lower court - CNN 1 hour ago Brad6900 RT @waff48: A federal appeals court says the "individual mandate" is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago Top News RT CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Appeals court says Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and sends law back to lo… https://t.co/RhgMPNZu6O 2 hours ago Four States News 📰 RT NBC6News "A federal appeals court says the “individual mandate” of former President Barack Obama’s health care l… https://t.co/dvzeud52YB 2 hours ago César Top story: Appeals court says Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and sends law back to lower court - CNN… https://t.co/60w85Lvjvn 3 hours ago El.Kali RT @CNNPolitics: Appeals court says Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and sends law back to lower court https://t.co/hLgUTxSNIm 3 hours ago BOA CONSTRITOR Top story: Appeals court says Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional and sends law back to lower court - CNN… https://t.co/kMKuBlkv6l 3 hours ago