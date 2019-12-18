Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

House voted to impeach president bill clinton.

On the eve of this historic vote ... protesters are gathering in support of impeachment.

These rallied were held in cities across the country-- from new york, to michigan to southern california... as madalyn o'neill can tell you ..

That includes here at home.

A coalition of liberal groups organized hundreds of these protests tonight.

That includes rainy time square in new york city ... and midwest cities such as evanston, illinios and st paul, minnesota, too ..

Where crowds gathered in support of impeachment.

A tagline of these rallies is 'nobody is above the law.

Impeach and remove' here in madison hundreds gathered at the capitol.

Organizers say trump has abused his power of office ..

And are asking congress to impeach and remove him.

Barbara wright cohost rally 56;22 "as a citizen, i take my responsibility very seriously.

I believe that we are the government.

There's people we put into power, and they speak for us.

When they're no longer speaking for us, it's time to make a change."

According to the most recent marquette poll ... about 40 percent of people in wisconsin support impeachment and removal ..

While 52 percent oppose it.

That has stayed pretty steady over the past couple months.

If the democratic controlled house votes in favor of impeachment ..

Trump will become the third president in u.s. history to be impeached.

His removal from office would require a two third majority vote in the republican controlled senate.

