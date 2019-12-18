Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

On the eve of the House of Representative’s historic vote on impeachment, protestors across the nation are gathering at rallies supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump nationwide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

House voted to impeach president bill clinton.

On the eve of this historic vote ... protesters are gathering in support of impeachment.

These rallied were held in cities across the country-- from new york, to michigan to southern california... as madalyn o'neill can tell you ..

That includes here at home.

A coalition of liberal groups organized hundreds of these protests tonight.

That includes rainy time square in new york city ... and midwest cities such as evanston, illinios and st paul, minnesota, too ..

Where crowds gathered in support of impeachment.

A tagline of these rallies is 'nobody is above the law.

Impeach and remove' here in madison hundreds gathered at the capitol.

Organizers say trump has abused his power of office ..

And are asking congress to impeach and remove him.

Barbara wright cohost rally 56;22 "as a citizen, i take my responsibility very seriously.

I believe that we are the government.

There's people we put into power, and they speak for us.

When they're no longer speaking for us, it's time to make a change."

According to the most recent marquette poll ... about 40 percent of people in wisconsin support impeachment and removal ..

While 52 percent oppose it.

That has stayed pretty steady over the past couple months.

If the democratic controlled house votes in favor of impeachment ..

Trump will become the third president in u.s. history to be impeached.

His removal from office would require a two third majority vote in the republican controlled senate.

Madalyn o'neill




You Might Like


Tweets about this

frannyhelen

frannyhelen RT @fox47madison: Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide. https://t.co/i44n0fpeCF https://t.co/lhwPAF… 17 hours ago

fox47madison

FOX 47 Madison Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide. https://t.co/i44n0fpeCF https://t.co/lhwPAF1Fp2 19 hours ago

MichelleFOX47

MichelleFOX47 Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide. https://t.co/bx85bR9PLL https://t.co/jEPFYEFxe3 20 hours ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 “The message is that Donald Trump has abused the power of his office and has betrayed the oath of office." https://t.co/8chzedCGfL 21 hours ago

deekevin56_m

Donna M Coles RT @badger_chemist: Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide - WISC https://t.co/Xh1onBr2lm 1 day ago

badger_chemist

🏳️‍🌈Mark Crawford Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide - WISC https://t.co/Xh1onBr2lm 1 day ago

channel_3000

Channel 3000 Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide https://t.co/5o0Y0kbQzX 1 day ago

persisting_12

Take💥Back💥OUR💥Country RT @airj2345: Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide - WISC https://t.co/q6eIjRAPJS 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.