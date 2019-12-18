US House Debates Impeachment

Thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five.

First tonight á after an allá day hearing yesterday to set the ground rules, members of the house of representative s have been debating articles of impeachment against president donald j.

Trump on the house floor.

Rep.

Nancy pelosi / ádá house speaker: today we are here to defend democracy for the people.

Nearly three months after launching an impeachment inquiry, members of the house of representative s are on the floor, in a heated debate rep.

Doug collins / árá ranking member, judiciary committee: it's also not a matter of process.

It's a matter of actual facts.

What we found here today is a president who did not do as being charged.

President trump faces two articles of impeachment áá one alleging abuse of power the other obstruction of congress.

The votes, later today expected along party lines with president trump becoming just the third president ever impeached by the house.

Democrats argue they're defending the constitution.

Rep.

Mary scanlon / ádá pennsylvania: president trump's behavior is exactly what our founders feared most.

They knew that with the awesome power of the presidency came the risk of a president abusing that power for personal gain.

Republicans asserting there is no evidence.

Rep james sensenbrenner / árá wisconsin: i rise in opposition to impeachment.

Unlike the nixon and clinton cases, there are no allegations that the president has committed a crime.

President kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki is taking to the streets to find out how the public is reacting to today's debate.

He joins us live now from mason city á nick?

Xxx george á earlier today i was out catching some holiday shoppers to see what they thought about the impeachment process.

Most didn't seem to care about it, while some thought it was just more political theater.

Xxx "i'm not into politics and i'm kind of sick of listening to it on the news."

Coralyn engels hals little patience for the lengthy impeachment process.

She picks up the remote when talk of impeachment hits the airwaves.

"it's just long and drawn out.

Just get it over with and get it done."

Some view the impeachment process as nothing more than a political sideshow, with democrats just trying to make a play for next year's election.

Tina shreve from mason city wonders why democrats are going through the trouble.

"i just think it's stupid because he might not even become president again."

Dennis behr, who lives in rockwell, says the impeachment is keeping real work from being done in washington.

Be believes our entire political system is broken.

"there's enough blame to go around on both parties side and i personally think both parties need to go.

I'm serious, out of everyone i spoke to, i did find one person who did think president trump should be impeached and thrown out of office.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

As i said at the top of this broadcast, president trump would be the third president to be impeached.

Bill clinton and andrew johnson are the other two.

Richard nixon resigned before the house voted on articles of