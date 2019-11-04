Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Multi-State Pact Could Curb Transportation Carbon Emissions

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Multi-State Pact Could Curb Transportation Carbon Emissions

Multi-State Pact Could Curb Transportation Carbon Emissions

Carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation would drop while gas prices would jump under a multi-state draft climate proposal released Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Multi-state pact could curb transportation carbon emissions

BOSTON (AP) — Carbon emissions from cars, trucks and other means of transportation would drop while...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump tells U.N. U.S. leaving Paris climate accord [Video]Trump tells U.N. U.S. leaving Paris climate accord

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations that it will withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.