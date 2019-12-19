Global  

‘Americanah’: Zackary Momoh to Star With Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max Limited Series | THR News

'Americanah': Zackary Momoh to Star With Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max Limited Series

‘Americanah’: Zackary Momoh to Star With Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max Limited Series | THR News

‘Harriet’ and ‘Doctor Sleep’ breakout Zackary Momoh will star opposite Nyong'o in the drama, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling 2013 novel.
