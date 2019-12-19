Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News

In a new interview, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director suggests that, despite earlier reports, he won’t be getting involved with the ‘Star Trek’ franchise after all.



