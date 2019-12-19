Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News

Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News

In a new interview, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director suggests that, despite earlier reports, he won’t be getting involved with the ‘Star Trek’ franchise after all.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cinebling

cinebling Quentin Tarantino says he's "steering away" from Star Trek https://t.co/dxNuhR59pH 32 minutes ago

ikkegoemikke

Pluymers Peter RT @MovieBurners: Quentin Tarantino Says He's "Steering Away" From Star Trek https://t.co/a4wZeKPc2n https://t.co/hRfQF50JJh 5 hours ago

cb765

John C. Black RT @GamesRadar: Quentin Tarantino says he’s "steering away" from his R-Rated Star Trek project https://t.co/CNjrHX9CIZ https://t.co/a0DetZi… 9 hours ago

GamesRadar

GamesRadar+ Quentin Tarantino says he’s "steering away" from his R-Rated Star Trek project https://t.co/CNjrHX9CIZ https://t.co/a0DetZiPbd 13 hours ago

MovieBurners

M.B.E. Quentin Tarantino Says He's "Steering Away" From Star Trek https://t.co/a4wZeKPc2n https://t.co/hRfQF50JJh 15 hours ago

ATLCW

Atlanta's CW Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise https://t.co/OuEDLOgP56 https://t.co/gvXm1GdzRh 18 hours ago

DeepFinds

DeepFind Quentin Tarantino says he’s ‘steering away’ from ‘Star Trek’ movie – National https://t.co/cIPv8IOOto 1 day ago

1043FreshRadio

104.3 Fresh Radio Quentin Tarantino says he's 'steering away' from 'Star Trek' movie https://t.co/kMj9tpZ0iT -Monica & Al 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.