Are You Guilty Of Using One Of The 50 Worst Passwords Of 2019? 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s - Published Are You Guilty Of Using One Of The 50 Worst Passwords Of 2019? Security services firm SplashData has released its ninth annual Worst Passwords of the Year list. The company assesses more than 5 million leaked passwords to determine those most commonly shared by hackers. This year’s list has revealed that people are still using easily guessable and common passwords to guard their data. They include those frequently cited in past reports as being particularly susceptible to attacks. 0

