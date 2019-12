Wildlife officials issue warning after sea turtle suffers injuries, has flipper amputated

THIS MAY BE A PERFECT, ALBEITSAD, EXAMPLE OF WHAT CANHAPPEN TO WILDLIFE WHEN PEOPLEARE CARELESS.

A SEA TURTLE ISRECOVERING AFTER DOCTORSAMPUTATED ITS FIN.

WPTV SOUTHCOUNTY REPORTER MIRANDACHRISTIAN SHOWS YOU HE HADHOOKS AND FISHING LINE IN HISSYSTEM.THIS SEA TURTLE..

NOW NAMEDPETER PARKER..

IS LUCKY TO BEALIVE.

CAITLIN BOVERY SAY'SGUMBO LIMBO NATURE CENTERFIRST STARTED GETTING REPORTSABOUT HIM LAST SUMMER.

5.53for six months BOVERY SAYS AFISHERMAN ACCIDENTALLY CAUGHTTHE TURTLE AND CALLED THEMRIGHT AWAY& BUT BOVERY FOUNDHE'D ALSO BEEN CAUGHT ABOUTSIX TIMES.

16.37 we have twotypes of line here& THIS ISTHE FISHING LINE THE EXPERTSHERE SAY PETER PASSED THROUGHHIS SYSTEM& 18.01 it was over12 feet of line when Istretched it out HE HADSEVERAL HOOKS IN HIS MOUTH ANDFLIPPERS, TOO.

19.20 thisturtle did interact with a lotof gear BOVERY SAYS LINE WASSO ENTANGLED ON PETER PARKER'SLEFT FLIPPER& DOCTORS HAD TOAMPUTATE IT 6.40 Peter Parkingis starting to turn a cornerBOVERY SAYS A LOT OF FISHERMANWILL CUT THE LINE IF THEYCATCH A TURTLE& 9.48 we knowit can be a really panic-stricken moment when you hooka turtle, but it is OK, it isnot your fault, you didnt tryto and you wont get in troubleSHE SAYS CALLING F-W- C OREXPERTS LIKE GUMBO LIMBO ISTHE BEST THING TO DO IF YOUEVER HOOK A TURTLE.

5.36 PeterParker is really telling astory BOVERY HOPES PETER'SSTORY CAN HELP EDUCATE&ANDSHE'S HAPPY HE'S ONE OF THELUCKY ONES.

10.55 there is nobarrier at this point to hisrecovering and retting to seaIN BR MC WPTV NC5.WPTV IS COMMITTED TOPROTECTING OUR PARADISE!YOU'LL FIND OR