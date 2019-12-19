Global  

Take No Prisoners: Woman Sues, Wins Lawsuit Against Jailers

Take No Prisoners: Woman Sues, Wins Lawsuit Against Jailers

Take No Prisoners: Woman Sues, Wins Lawsuit Against Jailers

HuffPost reports a woman has received a $120,000 from Ramsey County, Minnesota.

Aida Shyef Al-Kadi says she was forced to remove her hijab in front of male jailers while taking a booking photo.

The 57-year-old said her experience at Ramsey County jail in August 2013 was one of the most humiliating and harmful experiences of her life.

Al-Kadi's legal troubles stemmed from failing to appear in traffic court because she had to take her daughter to the hospital.
Take No Prisoners: Woman Sues, Wins Lawsuit Against Jailers

