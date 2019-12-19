Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I'm a plastic bag monster from the future!'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
'I'm a plastic bag monster from the future!'

'I'm a plastic bag monster from the future!'

Modou Fall had to get creative to grab people thinking more about plastic waste in Senegal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

craytusjones

Craytus Jones RT @EdiesHaven: Mina was nowhere to be seen, but an impossibility attacked a pale, plastic-looking woman. His sword fell from nerveless fin… 6 hours ago

EdiesHaven

Kate Whitaker Mina was nowhere to be seen, but an impossibility attacked a pale, plastic-looking woman. His sword fell from nerve… https://t.co/Unr3D37AJC 7 hours ago

felishe3

Felicia Schembari Celebrate the roaring 20’s Bioshock style. Colonize the sea floor. Become addicted to plastic surgery. Fight a mech… https://t.co/gzKeDeiFNE 3 days ago

lazulbird

LazulBird Sometimes my cat will eat from his plate like someone who loves his mother. When he doesn't, sometimes getting a pl… https://t.co/wdd3WO2HUh 4 days ago

kapsugar

KAPsugar RT @BBCAfrica: Modou Fall from Senegal has been struggling for years to alert people to the problems caused by single-use plastics. So he w… 4 days ago

Plastic_Hero_YT

Colby, CEO of Cheese Enterprises RT @KaijuNewsOutlet: New Albatross Japan Toho Monster Collection Mechagodzilla and King Ghidorah T-shirts! The shirts can currently be orde… 5 days ago

3QuotesAu

3Quotes Meet the #Plastic Bag Monster from the future! 👾👾👾 https://t.co/9zYBSn1kTs https://t.co/Tyj1AvhVBm 1 week ago

ReclaimDesignZA

Reclaim Design Modou Fall dresses up in plastic bags gathered from the beaches and streets of Dakar, Senegal to highlight the pres… https://t.co/wO4ACxAM8z 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban [Video]Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban

Mexico City&apos;s new ban on plastic bags has inspired visions of a journey back in time even as local makers of the packaging worry they could become obsolete. Jonah Green reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.