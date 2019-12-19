Global  

How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
House Democrats proceeded to impeach US President Donald J.

Trump on Wednesday.

It's only the third time in American history that the president has been impeached.

According to Politico, Trump allies say the president is taking the impeachment vote incredibly personally.

They say Trump views it as a direct attack on him, rather than the actions he took in office with regards to Ukraine.
