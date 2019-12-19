News 3 at 5 Dec. 18, 2019

An investigation is underway in the state of oregon -- after authorities say an attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban portland shopping center, killing one person .police in the city of beaverton say three people were stabbed inside a wells fargo bank today.

One of the victims died at the hospital -- the conditions of the two other victims is unknown at this time.

After the stabbings, police say the attacker stole a car and drove into another suburb, where he was caught.

An attorney for the grandfather of a toddler who fell to her death on a royal caribbean cruise ship tells cbs news that prosecutors are offering a plea deal.

The attorney says the agreement would require sam anello to plead guilty to negligent homicide in the death of his grandaughter chloe wiegand.

In exchange - he would get no jail time and minimum probation and supervision.

His attorney says anello doesn't want to plead guilty and would rather clear his name at trial... but he says anello is considering the deal.

President trump is expected to approve new sanctions against north korea in response to its nuclear program.

The parents of otto warmbier joined senate lawmakers in washington...cal ling on president trump to approve sanctions on companies that do business with north korea.

The bill was named in honor of the american student who died in 2017, after he was sent back to the u-s in a coma.

North korea is now threatening washington with what it calls an unwelcome christmas gift -- a long-range ballistic missile test...capable of reaching american cities.

(sot president trump monday) :45 "i would be disappointed if something would be in the works, and if it is, we will take care of it."

:53 president trump has repeatedly met with north korean leader kim jong un...to get him to commit to denuclearizatio n.

But so far, talks between the u-s and the north have stalled.

It's a cold one out there -- but things will change soon enough -- let's get a look at your first alert weather.... chief meteorologist gary cannalte has your forecast..

Gary?

Winds will shift to the southwest this evening and milder air will start to return to the area.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to the lower teens in the evening before holding nearly steady or slowly rising through the teens overnight.

Skies will be partly sunny on thursday, and it will be milder with high temperatures in the middle 30s.

Friday will variably cloudy and mild; high temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Quiet and very mild weather is expected for the weekend.

It will be partly sunny for both saturday and sunday with high temperatures in the lower 40s on saturday and in the middle 40s on sunday.

Mild and quiet weather will continue through the christmas holiday.

On monday, skies will be partly sunny and it will be breezy; high temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

On christmas eve tuesday, skies will be mostly cloudy; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Christmas day wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the afternoon; high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

The light rain may mix with snow at night.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and rain.

It won't be quite as mild; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Temperatures ll stay slightly above average for next weekend.

Saturday will be variably cloudy; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow.

High temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Tonight: partly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 13 in the evening; temperatures nearly steady/slowly rising in the teens overnight wind: s/sw 8-15 mph thursday: partly sunny and milder.

High: 34 wind: sw 8-15 mph thursday night: variable cloudiness and not as cold.

Low: 24 wind: se 6-12 mph friday: variable cloudiness and mild.

High: 40 wind: s 8-15 mph saturday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 28 high: 41 sunday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 30 high: 44 monday: partly sunny, breezy and quite mild.

Low: 31 high: 45 ristmas eve (tuesday): mostly cloudy and continued mild.

Low: 32 high: 43 christmas day (wednesday): mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of light rain in the afternoon (light rain mixing with snow at night).

Low: 33 high: 42 thursday: mostly cloudy and not quite as mild with a chance of light snow and rain.

Low: 32 high: 37 friday: partly sunny and a little colder.

Low: 21 high: 32 saturday: variable cloudiness.

Low: 23 high: 32 sunday: mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow.

Low: 27 high: 36 ahead on news three now at five-- there's concern that proposed changes to the food stamp program could leave millions of ahead on news three now at five-- there's concerthat proposed changes to the food stamp program could leave millions of americans hungry -- we'll explain after a short break.

((announcer with music: "for a forecast that keeps your family safe, watch an estimated 3.7 million americans could lose their benefits next year if the government implements three proposed changes.

Those changes include---removin g automatic enrollment for government benefits... reducing how much people can deduct for utilities like heat.

And requiring more able-bodied adults to work at least 20 hours a week to receive benefits, unless they live in areas with at least seven percent unemployment.

Allison o'toole runs the country's second largest food bank.

(sot: allison o'toole/second harvest heartland 1:20 ao: we have en more visits than ever before."

Q: what does that say to you?

Ao- it says the economy hasn't recovered in every place.

// we provide 89 million meals in the heartland.

We're very proud of that but we'd love to go out of business.")) 1:35 24 states have urged the government to reconsider and some jurisdictions are considering legal action.

A new study finds the u-s is the only country among 41 nations that does not mandate any paid leave for new parents.

Estonia ranks number one, offering more than a year- and- a- half of paid leave to new parents.

Other countries like bulgaria, hungary, japan and norway also offer more than a year's worth of paid leave.

The minimum amount of paid leave required for the 36 other nations is about two months.

Another check of weather when we return.

(((" "))) rg's afraid of tough fights, the ones that make a true difference in peop's lives.

And mike's won them, which is important right this minute, because if he could beat america's biggest gun lobby, helping pass background check laws and defeat nra backed politicians across this country, beat big coal, helping shut down hundreds of polluting plants and beat big tobacco, helping pass laws to save the next generation from addiction.

All against big odds you can beat him.

I'm mike bloomberg and i approve this message.

Tonight: partly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 13 in the evening; temperatures nearly steady/slowly rising in the teens overnight wind: s/sw 8-15 mph thursday: partly sunny and milder.

High: 34 wind: sw 8-15 mph thursday night: variable cloudiness and not as cold.

Low: 24 wind: se 6-12 mph friday: variable cloudiness and mild.

High: 40 wind: s 8-15 mph saturday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 28 high: 41 sunday: partly sunny and continued mild.

Low: 30 high: 44 monday: partly sunny, breezy and quite mild.

Low: 31 high: 45 christmas eve (tuesday): mostly cloudy and continued mild.

Low: 32 high: 43 christmas day (wednesday): mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of light rain in the afternoon (light rain mixing with snow at night).

Low: 33 high: 42 thursday: mostly cloudy and not quite as mild with a chance of light snow and rain.

Low: 32 high: 37 friday: partly sunny and a little colder.

Low: 21 high: 32 saturday: variable cloudiness.

Low: 23 high: 32 sunday: mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow.

Low: 27 high: 36