Holmen's Boys & Girls Club gets $200,000 grant

A 200- thousand- dollar grant will support a community organization for kids.

The la crosse community foundation gave the money today to the boys and girls clubs of great la crosse's great futures campaign'.

When completed ..

The campaign will bring a new boys and girls club location to holmen ... in the old festival foods building.

The donation puts the campaign more than two-thirds of the way to their 3-point-5 million dollar goal.

Boys and girls club leaders say the have achieved a lot in a short amount of time.

"the support that the boys & girls club has recieved and we are really just been welcomed with open arms in the holmen community, we couldn't ask for a better community to support kids."

The building futures' campaign still does need to raise about 1- point-2 million dollars.

Construction is scheduled to begin in february.