How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment

House Democrats proceeded to impeach US President Donald J.

Trump on Wednesday.

It's only the third time in American history that the president has been impeached.

According to Politico, Trump allies say the president is taking the impeachment vote incredibly personally.

They say Trump views it as a direct attack on him, rather than the actions he took in office with regards to Ukraine.

Trump attempted to extract opposition research from Ukraine on political rival Joe Biden, in exchange for releasing military aid.

On Wednesday, Trump insisted his White House was winning a political war and maintaining business as usual.

However, his overwhelming frustration with the process boiled over on Twitter and in private conversations.

Not a single House Republican is expected to vote in favor of the two articles of impeachment Wednesday evening.