Republican Lawmakers Compare Crucifixion Of Jesus To The Trump Impeachment

Two U.S. Republican lawmakers oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

They made remarks that alluded to the Biblical account of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

This caused the phrase “Trump to Jesus” to trend on Twitter, according to Reuters.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.

During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have in this process.