Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering

Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering

The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for his entanglement with a violent street gang that fueled his rise to fame, but was spared a much harsher possible sentence because of his extraordinary decision to become a star witness for prosecutors.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In #Prison For Racketeering - Dec 19 @ 1:28 AM ET https://t.co/FJpNYACJjm 4 hours ago

AnthonyLeynz

BLKLIST PODCAST RT @CBSNewYork: SNITCH AND SERVE: The rapper #Tekashi #6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his entanglement with a violent str… 11 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York SNITCH AND SERVE: The rapper #Tekashi #6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his entanglement with a vio… https://t.co/h7m77iw3HK 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.