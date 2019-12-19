Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s - Published Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for his entanglement with a violent street gang that fueled his rise to fame, but was spared a much harsher possible sentence because of his extraordinary decision to become a star witness for prosecutors. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In #Prison For Racketeering - Dec 19 @ 1:28 AM ET https://t.co/FJpNYACJjm 4 hours ago BLKLIST PODCAST RT @CBSNewYork: SNITCH AND SERVE: The rapper #Tekashi #6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his entanglement with a violent str… 11 hours ago CBS New York SNITCH AND SERVE: The rapper #Tekashi #6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his entanglement with a vio… https://t.co/h7m77iw3HK 16 hours ago