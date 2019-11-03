Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gulfport Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Producing Child Pornography and Sexual Battery of a Minor C

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Gulfport Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Producing Child Pornography and Sexual Battery of a Minor C

Gulfport Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Producing Child Pornography and Sexual Battery of a Minor C

Gulfport Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Producing Child Pornography and Sexual Battery of a Minor Child
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gulfport Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Producing Child Pornography and Sexual Battery of a Minor C

To the- charges in august.- - also in gulfport, a woman has - been sentenced to 20- years for producing child - pornography and sexual- battery of a minor, according t- state attorney- general jim hood.

- twenty-two year old anika moore- bruner of gulfport- appeared before harrison county- circuit court judge - christopher l.

Schmidt back in- late october, and entered an- open plea of guilty to one coun- of child exploitation and - one count of sexual battery.- on monday, judge schmidt- sentenced bruner to serve - 20 years on each count with the- sentences running - concurrently.

- bruner was arrested in february- of 2018 by investigators- with the state attorneys genera- 'crimes against children- task force' with assistance




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man arrested for Capital Sexual Battery in Fort Myers [Video]Man arrested for Capital Sexual Battery in Fort Myers

The Lee County Sheriffs were called about a sex crime at home in Fort Myers. The victim told a parent that the sexual abuse started when they were five years old.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.