Toys in lieu of flowers from funerals donated to veterans on December 19, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published Toys in lieu of flowers from funerals donated to veterans 2,500 toys - that's how many Christmas gifts were collected for Operation Toy Soldier. Donations were collected by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home to offer veterans an opportunity to Christmas shop for free. 0

