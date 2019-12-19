Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Can we cure genetic diseases by rewriting DNA? | David R. Liu

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 16:12s - Published < > Embed
Can we cure genetic diseases by rewriting DNA? | David R. Liu

Can we cure genetic diseases by rewriting DNA? | David R. Liu

In a story of scientific discovery, chemical biologist David R.

Liu shares a breakthrough: his lab's development of base editors that can rewrite DNA.

This crucial step in genome editing takes the promise of CRISPR to the next level: if CRISPR proteins are molecular scissors, programmed to cut specific DNA sequences, then base editors are pencils, capable of directly rewriting one DNA letter into another.

Learn more about how these molecular machines work -- and their potential to treat or even cure genetic diseases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gofreq

gofreq Can we cure genetic diseases by rewriting DNA? | David R. Liu https://t.co/GhpfVG0HYL 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.