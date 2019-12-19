Press Conference On Teen Accused Of Stealing Plane In Fresno 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 04:30s - Published Press Conference On Teen Accused Of Stealing Plane In Fresno Fresno Yosemite International Airport police held a press conference about the teen who allegedly stole a plane and drove it into a fence and a building. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this