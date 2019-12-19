

Tweets about this Yoga Lamb @GeorgeTakei Lol. Here in NY, amusing to imagine the kind of crowd barron trump would draw in Central Park. 1 hour ago Sharon B RT @Black2thBone: @SenWarren @realDonaldTrump Perhaps, but ONLY because many voters stayed home to watch and then celebrate Trump's impea… 1 hour ago Ω¯\_(ツ)_/¯reSister1 @SenWarren @realDonaldTrump Perhaps, but ONLY because many voters stayed home to watch and then celebrate Trump's… https://t.co/Sjf4Cf24tf 1 hour ago Charles Dixon So, Trump says Barron would draw a bigger crowd than Warren. I guess that lifts the ban on Barron jokes. https://t.co/1HnVPdiQLd 3 hours ago Filipino Abroad Trump: Barron Would Draw Bigger Crowds Than 'Pocahontas' Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/s9qYCNHpQS via @AOL 4 hours ago WillG @rothschildmd How DARE anyone mention Barron??? Trump: Barron Would Draw Bigger Crowds Than 'Pocahontas' Elizabeth… https://t.co/ypmwMcWhXm 12 hours ago heConnedyou RT @LosBilbilocos: Last week, Floozie Flotus was chiding a law professor not to use Barron as a political pawn. He's only 13! Greta Thunb… 14 hours ago 〽〽〽〽... 🅱risket Last week, Floozie Flotus was chiding a law professor not to use Barron as a political pawn. He's only 13! Greta… https://t.co/2XmdgEIf7l 16 hours ago