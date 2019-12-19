Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drop on By! DMR 2020 Calendars Now Available

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Drop on By! DMR 2020 Calendars Now AvailableDrop on By! DMR 2020 Calendars Now Available
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drop on By! DMR 2020 Calendars Now Available

The latest information from- mema.

- - and good news for all of you- fishermen out there...- the 2020 mississippi department- of marine - resources calendar has arrived- and is available!

- this year's calendar features - gorgeous- coastal photography, as well as- a tidal calendar, moon- phases, sunrise and sunset- - - - times, reef coordinates, fishin- records and more.

- while all the fishermen and - mariners out there find these - dmr calendars useful, they're - sure to be handy for anyone who- lives here in south mississippi- you can pick up your free - calendar right here at our wxxv- studio, monday through friday - from 8 am to 5pm.

We are locate- - - - at 14531 hwy 49 north in- gulfport, or you can visit- dmr.ms.gov to find other pick u- locations.

Supplies are -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcMiller__

Marc Miller RT @mikebatson5d: I’m off to drop #2020calendars off to local people in #Southend have some #leighonsea ones in stock & these #aircraft cal… 3 days ago

TiffanyWLepack

Tiffany W Lepack RT @KanataNorthBA: They are BACK!! Everyone's favourite Kanata North 2020 Wall Calendars are now available for free to our members! Plea… 3 days ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Drop on By! DMR 2020 Calendars Now Available https://t.co/k4DKYXRKv3 https://t.co/ZTOa1ZszZM 4 days ago

ffionhooson0

Ffion Hooson ATTENTION FRIENDS Still some calendars available please drop me a message if interested in purchasing one. ❤️🐑… https://t.co/vZQUhQipwm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.