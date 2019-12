Local experts breaks down Trump impeachment

MEANS.

IT DOES NOT MEAN THEPRESIDENT IS BOOTED FROMOFFICE...THINK OF IT LIKE ANYOTHER CRIMINAL CASE...IMPEACHMENT BASICALLY MEANS THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVESIS BRINGING CHARGES AGAINST THEPRESIDENT, THEN IT'S THESENATE'S JOB TO HOLD A TRIAL ANDDECIDE WHETHER THEY WILLCONVICT (OR REMOVE) THEPRESIDENT.JUST TWO PRESIDENTS HAVE BEENIMPEACHED BEFORE... THEFIRST BEING ANDREW JOHNSON IN1868.

THE SENATE DIDNOT CONVICT HIM...AND THE SAMEWENT FOR BILL CLINTON IN1998.

RICHARD NIXON WAS ON HISWAY TO BEING IMPEACHED...BUTHE RESIGNED BEFORE THAT COULDHAPPEN.PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS/COULD BECHARGED TODAY WITH ABUSE OFPOWER AND OBSTRUCTING CONGRESS.BUT MOST EXPERTSBELIEVE IT'S UNLIKELY THE SENATEWILL REMOVE HIMFROM OFFICE.A HISTORIC DAY -- BECAUSE FORTHE THIRD TIME EVER, A U.S.PRESIDENTHAS BEEN IMPEACHED.

THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVEVOTING TO APPROVE TWO ARTICLESOF IMPEACHMENT...ABUSE OF POWER AND OBSTRUCTINGCONGRESS.IF I HAD TO PUT ODDS ON IT I'DPUT IT ATABOUT 20%, MEANING THAT IT'S NOTGOOD ODDS, BUT IT'S POSSIBLE."MOST EXPERTS, INCLUDINGBAKERSFIELD COLLEGEPOLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSORALLEN BOLAR, THINK IT'S A LONGSHOT THAT TRUMP WILL ACTUALLY BEREMOVED FROM THE OVAL OFFICE.NOW THAT HE'S BEEN IMPEACHED BYTHE HOUSE,IT'S NOW IN THE REPUBLICAN-LEDSENATE'S HANDS TO DECIDEWHETHER TO CONVICT AND REMOVEHIM."I DON'T YET SEE THAT HAPPENINGSO THAT'SWHY I WOULD PUT THE ODDS PRETTYLOW.REPRESENTATIVES FROM BOTH SIDESOF THE AISLE SPENDING THEMORNING IN DEBATE."TRUMP INVITED FOREIGN INTERESTSTO INTERFERE IN OUR ELECTIONSFOR HIS PERSONAL GAIN.

AND HETHEN TOOKUNPRECEDENTED EFFORTS TO COVERIT UP, OBSTRUCTING CONGRESS.""IT'S A SHAM, A WITCHHUNT ANDIT'STANTAMOUNT TO A COUP AGAINST THEDUELY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THEUNITED STATES."PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEEING IN ALLCAPS THIS MORNING "SUCHATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICALLEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS.

THISIS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND ANASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICANPARTY."REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN MCCARTHYALSO POSTING A VIDEO ONTWITTER LAST NIGHT CALLING OUTSPEAKER OF THE HOUSE NANCYPELOSI."HER CONFERENCE WILL BE SMALLER,THESUPPORT WILL BE LESS.

AND HERLEGACY WILL BE ANEMBARRASSMENT."AND WHAT ABOUT TRUMP'S LEGACY?WILL IMPEACHMENT CHANGE VOTER'SPERCEPTION OF HIM?

BOLAR DOESN'TTHINK SO."I TEND TO THINK IT'S GONNA BELESSIMPORTANT THAN PROBABLY MOSTPEOPLE THINK SIMPY FOR THEREASON THAT WE'RE ALMOST STILLA YEAR AWAY FROM THE ELECTION,AND MOST THINGS THAT ARE A YEARAWAY TEND TO GET A LITTLE BITFORGOTTEN.

"BOLAR SAYS THINGS LIKE THEECONOMY, HEALTHCARE, ANDIMMIGRATION WILL LIKELY BE ATTHE TOP OF PEOPLE'S MIND COMENOVEMBER.LETS SAY THAT THE SENATE DOESVOTE TO REMOVE PRESIDENTTRUMP...WILL HE STILL BE ABLE TORUN IN THE 2020 ELECTION?THATS UP TO THE SENATE.

THEY CANACTUALLY CHOOSE TOREMOVE THE PRESIDENT WITH THESTIPULATION THAT HE IS NOTABLE TO RUN FOR OFFI