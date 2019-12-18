Global  

Your Morning News Now - 12/18/2019

Your morning news now... by the end of today... president donald trump is likely to be the third president in u-s history to be impeached.

Debate on the two articles of impeachment' against him is scheduled to start in just about an- hour in the house.... with a vote to follow.

According to a tally done by the associated press' ... a majority of house members have said they will vote to impeach.

((ad lib weather)) breaking overnight ... a new high temperature record in australia ... as more than 100 wildfires burn there.

The average nationwide high was 105- degrees ... meaning it was cooler in some cities but hotter in others.

That breaks a national record set back in 20-13.

In the u-s ... there are now four deaths being blamed on those severe storms we told you about yesterday.

Deaths happened in kentucky ... alabama ... and louisiana.

Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths linked to this week's severe weather in the deep south.

Also today ... organizers of country boom' will be announcing which musicians will be performing at the festival in july.

We don't know any names ... but we do know ... the performers have a combined 17 grammy nominations.

Watch our evening newscasts for line-up details.

Much colder today, in fact wind chills this morning in the -10f to -25f range.

Increasing clouds today, but dry with highs in the teens.

Partly cloudy tonight.

Lows will be in the low-mid teens early, then temps will rise about 5- degrees overnight.

Partly sunny and warmer thursday with highs in the low-mid 30s.

=== thanks so much for watching news eight this morning.

Have a great day.

Now to c-b-s this




